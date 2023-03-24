Alice Cooper Appears on Guitarist Nita Strauss’ New Single “Winner Takes All”

Supporting his longtime guitarist, Alice Cooper appears on Nita Strauss’ new single “Winner Takes All,” off her upcoming second album, out later in 2023.

Following tracks “Dead Inside,” featuring Disturbed’s David Draiman, her instrumental single “Summer Storm” and the heavier rocker “The Wolf You Feed” with Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Cooper proclaims I’m the King of Shock / It’s written on my crown on “Winner Takes All.”

“When we were working on the music for this album, there was no question that I wanted to create a song to collaborate with my longtime boss and friend, the legendary Alice Cooper,” said Strauss in a statement. “I think the track accomplishes what we set out to do — showcase Alice’s voice and signature style on the backdrop of a heavy, modern rock track. After many years of lending my style of playing to Alice’s music on stage, it was truly an honor to work together and hear his voice on one of my songs.”

Strauss released her debut album, Controlled Chaos, in 2018. That same year, she also became the first female artist with an Ibanez signature guitar, the Ibanez JIVA10.

In June 2014, Strauss joined Cooper’s band, replacing Orianthi, and continued to tour with him through July 2022. She was replaced by guitarist Kane Roberts when she joined Demi Lovato‘s backing band as a touring guitarist.

Strauss recently announced that she would be rejoining Cooper again for this forthcoming Too Close For Comfort Tour, along with Roberts.

“I understood what she was trying to do with Demi, and it worked,” said Cooper of Strauss’ return. “It was a good thing. And of course, getting Kane back in was a fan favorite. That was something that was really fun for us and them. And then at the end of it, I said, ‘You want to come back?’ She goes, ‘Sure.’ And I went, ‘OK, great. It’s gonna be a whole new show.’ I never, ever take a musician and put them in a position where they can’t revolve out and then revolve back in.”

