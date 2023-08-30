Jame Bay Releases Video for “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad”

James Bay released the official music video for his latest single, “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad.” The three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist showcases his live performance skills in the video, capturing the essence of his music’s depth.

Videos by American Songwriter

The footage for the video was taken from Bay’s tour on the road, showing fans dressing up in his iconic hat.

“‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye,” Bay shared of the track, produced by Gabe Simon and co-written with Plested, in a statement. “There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly, it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always traveling. It’s an amazing job but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.”

He added, “This summer I started playing the song live, way before I even knew it would be released. I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it. You can’t ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along, and by the last chorus, they were singing the words. It’s been unbelievable. I’m really excited to share the recording with the world. I wrote it with my mate, the brilliant Phil Plested. I hope you love it!”

Watch the official music video for “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” below and Listen to the track, HERE.

James Bay 2023 Tour Dates:

8/30 Omaha, NE Slowdown

9/1 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre

9/2 Snowmass, CO Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/3 West Valley, UT Usana Amphitheatre*

9/5 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*

9/6 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater*

9/8 Quincy, WA Gorge Amphitheater*

9/9 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/10 Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/12 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl*

9/13 Santa Barbara Santa Barbara Bowl*

9/15 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl*

9/16 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

9/19 Dallas, TX Echo Lounge

9/20 Austin, TX Emo’s

9/22 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

9/23 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival

*supporting The Lumineers