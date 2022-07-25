ODESZA Releases Latest LP, ‘The Last Goodbye’

Grammy-nominated electronic duo ODESZA has released its latest LP this week, The Last Goodbye.

The band’s new album marks the first LP release for the duo in more than five years. The band’s last album was A Moment Apart. ODESZA had announced the release of The Last Goodbye with the unveiling of their now-hit titular single with legendary singer Bettye LaVette, which you can see here.

The band, comprised of longtime friends and collaborators Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, will kick off its upcoming national amphitheater tour with a sold-out trio of shows in Seattle from July 29 through July 31.

Said the multi-billion streamed group in a press statement, “Five years later and we are here: ‘The Last Goodbye.’ It’s an album that is centered around the power of connection. While writing it, we began to realize just how impacted and inspired we are by the people around us. How we impart pieces of ourselves onto others and carry that influence with us onward – that we echo out through one another.

“It’s been an awareness that we hadn’t fully grasped, and in coming to appreciate it, we wanted this project to honor our loved ones and our sense of community. ‘The Last Goodbye’ is about stepping back in, returning to each other in celebration. It’s meant to be a shared record: one we hope that listeners can experience together, with friends, dancing and rejoicing in that sense of interconnection after so much time apart.”

The duo’s forthcoming nearly sold-out amphitheater tour in support of the record is set to kick off July 29 with a trio of back-to-back sold-out shows in their hometown of Seattle. ODESZA sold over 350,000 tickets during the tour’s initial 48-hour ticket on-sale period. Check out a full list of tour dates HERE.

The Last Goodbye Tracklist

1. This Version Of You (feat. Julianna Barwick)

2. Wide Awake (feat. Charlie Houston)

3. Love Letter (feat. The Knocks)

4. Behind The Sun

5. Forgive Me (feat. Izzy Bizu)

6. North Garden

7. Better Now (feat. MARO)

8. The Last Goodbye (feat. Bettye LaVette)

9. All My Life

10. Equal (feat. Låpsley)

11. Healing Grid

12. I Can’t Sleep

13. Light Of Day (feat. Ólafur Arnalds)

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen/Courtesy of Shore Fire Media