James Bay Returns with Impassioned New Single “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad”

Singer/songwriter James Bay is back with his first new music since the release of his 2022 album Leap. Today (August 11), the 32-year-old talent shared the heartache-driven track “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad.”

Co-written by Bay and Phil Plested, Bay’s latest single mixes vulnerable lyricism with the familiar pop sensibilities that have earned him acclaim since his 2013 debut.

“‘Goodbye Never Felt So Bad’ is a song about how crazy it can feel to say goodbye,” Bay says in a statement. “There’s rarely ever anything good about it. I say goodbye to the people I love constantly, it comes with the territory of my work. I’m always traveling. It’s an amazing job, but everything in life has its upsides and downsides.”

The Grammy Award nominee says an overwhelming response from fans motivated him to release the song as soon as he could. “This summer, I started playing the song live, way before I even knew it would be released,” he adds. “I just wanted to share new music for the thrill of it. You can’t ask an audience to like something, but every time my fans put their hands in the air, clapped along, and by the last chorus, they were singing the words. It’s been unbelievable. I’m really excited to share the recording with the world.”

In the song, Bay reiterates the painful longing he feels from being separated from the focus of his passions.

Goodbye never felt so bad / Just as soon as you’re gone, I want you back / Darling, I know, we said, “No tears” / Said, “No need to be sad” / Goodbye never felt so bad

Fans will have to wait a little longer for details about any future album release plans, although more new music will likely arrive by the end of the year.

In the meantime, fans can catch Bay on the road performing a mix of headlining shows and support for The Lumineers through the end of September. A complete list of upcoming tour dates is available via Bay’s official website.

Listen to Bay’s “Goodbye Never Felt So Bad” below.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone/Republic Records