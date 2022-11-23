Charles Kelley Shares Emotional Track as His “Goodbye to Alcohol”

Charley Kelley has shared an unreleased song on his Instagram called “As Far As You Could.” The emotional ballad serves as his “goodbye letter to alcohol” amid his journey to sobriety.

Kelley shared a work tape of the song on Tuesday (Nov. 22), noting that it was written with his Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood and producer Jimmy Robbins. He wrote in the caption that the song “was very therapeutic to write and I hope it can meet someone where they are.”

The lyrics are markedly candid about his relationship with alcohol. He sings, you made me feel alive / but you scared me half to death / thought I couldn’t hit that stage without you running through my veins / now I sing the songs I always have / but the meaning’s bound to change.

Elsewhere he sings about the impact his addiction had on his marriage and the final straw that inspired his sobriety.

The lyrics read, Well you gave me the courage the night I met my wife / you help me make her laugh ‘til you helped me make her cry / you started out a friend / turned into something else / now I like who I am with you sittin’ on the shelf / cause you took me high / but you sure as hell brought me down / we said goodbye.

He concludes by accepting his past and looking toward his new future singing, you’re a part of my story / good times I won’t forget / I can say I’m glad you’re gone. Find the full song below.

Earlier this year, Lady A announced they were canceling their headlining Request Line Tour in order to support Kelley in his journey.

The band wrote at the time, “Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly, we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

They continued, “So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest, and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ACM