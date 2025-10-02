James Brown on the Rock Icon Who Opened Doors for Him While Simultaneously “Keeping Him From Being Number One”

No matter how comparable two artists might be in talent, the nature of commercial performance dictates that only one person can be at the top at a time, which is a lesson James Brown reviewed often when he found himself in direct competition with one of his biggest idols and closest friends. Despite the reality that the two musicians were vying for the same chart positions, media attention, and cultural influence, the “Godfather of Soul” seemingly had no problem coming in at number two.

According to Brown, the competition only made him try harder. And besides, had it not been for this artist opening up the doors through which Brown could walk, there would be no No. 2 position to fight for in the first place.

James Brown Met This Rock Icon in 1966

James Brown first crossed paths with Elvis Presley in the mid-1960s while attending a Jackie Wilson show at a Hollywood nightclub. Presley’s long-time friend, George Klein, invited Brown to the event, and one of the first things the soul singer did upon arriving was ask where Presley was.

“We were making small talk when I saw Elvis and Priscilla arrive,” Klein later recalled, per the Official Elvis Presley Fan Club of Australia. “I excused myself and went over to greet them. I told Elvis James was just a few tables away, but knowing how all eyes in the room, including some press eyes, were watching Elvis, and knowing how the press sometimes made a big deal of the hierarchy of stars, I wondered if he wanted to take his seat and have me bring James over.”

Klein said that Presley refused, saying he would meet Brown at his table instead. “From that night on, they were fast friends,” Klein said.

The Godfather of Soul and King of Rock ‘n’ Roll held one another in high regard. Presley took cues from Brown’s physicality on-stage, and Brown paid attention right back. “I wasn’t just a fan,” Brown later wrote. “I was his brother. He said I was good, and I said he was good. We never argued about that. Elvis was a hard worker, dedicated, and God loved him. I love him and hope to see him in heaven.”

He Said Elvis Opened Doors While Blocking Him From Being No. 1

After Elvis Presley died in 1977, James Brown asked George Klein if he could attend the private viewing at Graceland. “I remember being taken aback by how truly distraught James was,” Klein said. “Then he sat motionless in the corner of the living room for a long while before joining the rest of the mourners.”

Brown’s grief wasn’t performative, either. He had found not only a tremendous creative influence but also a lifelong friend in Presley. The pair bonded over their love of and talent for rock ‘n’ roll as well as a mutual love for spirituals and gospel music. In a later interview, Brown said Presley “opened up a lot of doors for me to get through. Elvis was a pioneer. He came out one year before I did. He was out in [1955], “Heartbreak Hotel”, then I come in 56.”

“Elvis and I were very good friends up until the last minute of his bodily life,” Brown continued. “But he’ll always live because of the fact he was such a beautiful man. I don’t care what nobody say. I know Elvis. There are a lot of rumours. I love what he done for the people and the chance he gave me.”

Brown smiled, “He kept me from being number one. I was number one soul and he was number one world. It took a long time, but it’s almost like the two runner cars. It made me try harder, and I love Elvis for it.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns