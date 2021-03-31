James Taylor Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates With Jackson Browne for 2021

As concerts begin to resume following a 2020 shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, James Taylor is announcing the rescheduled dates for his 2021 tour with good friend Jackson Browne.

The “Fire and Rain” singer, along with his All-Star Band and Browne, will kick off the tour on July 29 in Chicago, making stops in Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston and San Francisco, abiding by health and safety protocols for each venue throughout the tour.

“(Jackson and I/James and I) want to thank all those who have graciously held onto their tickets; we appreciate your continued patience as we navigate these unchartered waters,” the duo said in a statement. “We didn’t want to have to cancel this tour that we’ve been waiting so long to perform together, so we’ve been working to get these dates rescheduled to a time period when the U.S. is reopened and safe to gather for a concert.”

They continued, “Of course we will be keeping a close eye and abide with all health and safety protocols throughout each venue and state. We can’t wait to get back on stage and see you out there soon.”

Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets. In the event that fans are unable to attend the rescheduled date, they are being asked to reach out to the point of purchase for information on refunds.

Additional information regarding James’ July 4, 2021 Tanglewood concert will be announced soon.

JAMES TAYLOR 2021 TOUR DATES



July 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

July 31 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

August 1- Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Center

August 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

August 4 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

August 6 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

August 11 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center Coliseum

August 13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

August 14 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

August 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

August 17 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center

August 19 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

August 21 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Center

August 27 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health @ Jones Beach

August 28 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

October 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 17 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 19 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

October 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center

October 23 – Boise, ID – ExtraMile Arena

October 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

October 27 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

October 29 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 30 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

November 1 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena