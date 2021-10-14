James Taylor & His All-Star Band Announce Second Leg of U.S. Tour

James Taylor & His All-Star Band have announced the upcoming dates for the group’s second leg of its U.S. Tour. Taylor and company will be joined by the popular artist, Jackson Browne, and will kick off the upcoming set of shows in New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, October 16.

Proceeds from both Taylor and Browne’s New Orleans show will benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Ida, a statement from the acts said.

“This is such a generous gift of love, and means even more with music being such an integral part of the soul of South Louisiana,” said Natalie Jayroe, president and CEO of Second Harvest. “We are honored that these two world-renowned artists and their fans are transforming the joy of a live performance into something even larger for our community.”

Fans can visit here or here to purchase tickets or get additional information. A full list of two-dozen-plus tour dates for Taylor and Browne can be found below.

Taylor, a six-time Grammy Award-winner, is known as one of America’s greatest songwriters and finger-picking guitar players. He released his most recent LP, the Grammy-winning American Standard, in 2020.

The Grammy-nominated Browne has sold over 18 million albums in his career. His most recent, Downhill From Everywhere, was released earlier this year in July.

James Taylor and Jackson Browne Tour Dates:

16-Oct-21-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center

17-Oct-21-Houston, TX-Toyota Center

19-Oct-21-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena

22-Oct-21-West Valley City, UT-Maverik Center

23-Oct-21-Boise, ID-ExtraMile Arena

25-Oct-21-Portland, OR-Moda Center

27-Oct-21-Tacoma, WA-Tacoma Dome

29-Oct-21-San Francisco, CA-Chase Center

30-Oct-21-Anaheim, CA-HONDA Center

1-Nov-21-San Diego, CA-Pechanga Arena

10-Nov-21-Sunrise, FL-BB&T Center

11-Nov-21-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena

13-Nov-21-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

14-Nov-21-Orlando, FL-Amway Center

16-Nov-21-Greenville, SC-Bon Secours Wellness Arena

17-Nov-21-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum

19-Nov-21-Greensboro, NC-Greensboro Coliseum

20-Nov-21-Norfolk, VA-Norfolk Scope Arena

29-Nov-21-St. Paul, MN-XCEL Energy Center

30-Nov-21-Green Bay, WI-Resch Center

2-Dec-21-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum

4-Dec-21-St. Louis, MO-Enterprise Center

5-Dec-21-Kansas City, MO-T-Mobile Center

7-Dec-21-Omaha, NE-CHI Health Center

8-Dec-21-Des Moines, IA-Wells Fargo Arena

10-Dec-21-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena

11-Dec-21-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena

13-Dec-21-Buffalo, NY-KeyBank Center