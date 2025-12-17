Jamey Johnson and Megan Moroney Are Teaming up for a One-Night-Only Benefit Concert

Jamey Johnson has long been a fixture in Megan Moroney’s rising career. Before getting Nashville’s attention with her 2022 breakout single “Tennessee Orange,” the University of Georgia alum opened for Johnson on his What a View tour. In early 2023, the “In Color” crooner, along with Deana Carter, formally invited Moroney to join the Grand Ole Opry. Now, the two are joining forces to put on an intimate, one-night-only show for a good cause.

Earlier this month, the artists announced MoJo, a private concert slated for Jan. 15, 2026, at the Fennec in Birmingham, Alabama. Ticket sales will benefit their respective charities, the Megan Moroney Foundation and Johnson’s Give It Away Foundation.

The two-time Song of the Year winner and his wife, attorney Brittney Johnson, set up the Give It Away Fund this year to support charities close to their hearts, as well as lend a hand to communities experiencing natural disasters and other tragedies.

“We love helping people in need,” Jamey told Music Row. “This will allow us to direct money to certain places where there is considerable need.”

The “High Cost of Living” singer, 50, is no stranger to charitable work, co-founding the Nikki Mitchell Foundation in 2013 to help pancreatic cancer patients. He also works with Toys for Tots and other organizations that help veterans, military members and their families.

Moroney, meanwhile, is gearing up to embark on a headlining tour in support of her forthcoming third album, Cloud 9. The “Am I Okay?” singer is donating $1 from every ticket sold at participating shows to the Megan Moroney Foundation, which supports initiatives combating bullying and promoting mental health and well-being.

Jamey Johnson Gave “Superstar” Megan Moroney an Early Career Boost

This July, Jamey Johnson opted to celebrate his 50th birthday at the Grand Ole Opry surrounded by fellow country music stars—including Megan Moroney. The five-time Grammy nominee recalled being “bowled over” by a demo of Moroney’s 2021 single “Hair Salon.” In fact, he was so impressed that Johnson invited both her and Ella Langley to open for him during his summer 2022 tour.

The girls in our business don’t have it easy like the guys. They can’t just go to the bars, make a bunch of noise and get right through. So I’m always looking out to make sure that I can do my part to help female country performers get a little bit further down the road,” Johnson said. “Now they’re superstars — that’s been a blast to see happen.”

