Jamey Johnson and Wife Launch “Give It Away Fund” to Help Communities in Crisis

While enjoying the career he built within country music as a singer and songwriter, Jamey Johnson seemed to love giving back more. Over the years, the singer worked with organizations like Toby Keith’s OK Kids Korral, Sisters on the Fly, East Kentucky Dream Center, Feherty’s Troops First Foundation, and even Toys for Tots. Having served in the military for eight years, Toys for Tots held a special place in his heart. But Johnson’s generosity continued to expand when he helped start the Nikki Mitchell Foundation. And always looking for new ways to help those in need, he recently teamed up with his wife, Brittney, for the Give It Away Foundation.

Looking at Johnson’s career in country music, the singer received the chance to write songs for legends like Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Joe Nichols, James Otto, and even George Strait. One of his writing credits happened to be on Strait’s hit song “Give It Away.” Writing the song alongside Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon, the three watched as Strait brought home the Song of the Year Award at the Country Music Association Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Jamey Johnson Ready To Just “Give It Away”

Wanting to create a single foundation to support communities that find themselves dealing with a crisis, Johnson admitted, “I laughed when we were talking about what the name of our foundation was going to be. At first, we thought it should be the In Color fund, and then I thought, ‘Wait a minute! I have a better song than that!’ Give It Away is the perfect name for any fund. It is exactly what we are doing with the money.”

Using his stardom to help make the world a better place, Johnson added, “Give It Away is dedicated to supporting well-managed charities that are close to our heart, while impacting lives within the community during times of crisis.”

Although Brittney admires Johnson’s country music career and the mark he has left on the industry, she said the first thing that attracted her was his giving heart. “Volunteer work has always been an important part of my life. One of the things I admired most about Jamey when we first met was his massive and generous heart. We share a love for helping people, and I think that has been an important part of our relationship from the beginning.”

By blending his songwriting legacy with their shared compassion, Johnson and Brittney hope the Give It Away Foundation will inspire others to step up for those facing life’s toughest battles.

