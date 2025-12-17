‘American Idol’ Singer Takes Center Court With National Anthem at NBA Cup Final

As fans packed the T-Mobile Arena to watch the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs at the 2025 NBA Cup Final, they received a special treat when Queen Naija stepped up to the mic. First getting her start on YouTube, Naija quickly expanded her career when competing on the thirteenth season of American Idol. Although eliminated, the singer never stopped pursuing her passion. And when standing on the court, Naija kicked the game off with a rousing performance of the national anthem.

While most Americans know the lyrics to the national anthem, performing it in front of thousands brings a great deal of pressure. And over the years, a few artists completely fumbled their performances, like Fergie’s 2018 NBA All-Star Game national anthem. But thankfully, Naija covered the song with grace.

Dawg. They got Queen Naija to perform the Star Spangled Banner before the San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks game in the NBA Cup Championship 😭 pic.twitter.com/KSG2jFXvi4 — RashticReport (@RashticReport) December 17, 2025

Although the event also celebrated the careers of Spike Lee, Chris Bosh, and James Worthy, Naija’s performance was a highlight of the evening. And it might be the best moment for the Spurs, who lost to the Knicks 113-124.

NBA Cup Finals Bring A Hefty Cash Prize For Players

For those who only believed it was a game – the NBA Cup Final brought more than a trophy. It also included a cash prize. Looking at the numbers, players on a team that lost in the quarterfinals will receive $51,497 each. Make it into the semifinal, and that number climbs to $102,994. If that wasn’t enticing enough, the losing team in the championship won $205,988 each.

But like all games, to the victor go the spoils. Winning the NBA Cup Final added a few numbers to the team’s bank account. With the Knicks beating the Spurs, each player won $514,971.

More than most people make in several years, the NBA Cup Final welcomed fans from all over the world. And while there to watch the Spurs and Knicks, Naija knew what it was like to win. Although not named the next American Idol, the singer released her debut album Misunderstood in October 2020.

Featuring songs like “Love Language” and “Pack Lite”, Misunderstood snagged the No. 1 spot on the US Top R&B Albums chart. When discussing her career and the hurdles she faced, Naija offered some advice to struggling artists. “You got to be consistent. You got to trust God. My journey started from YouTube, and I didn’t even know, it just fell into my lap.”

