Jamey Johnson Joins CMA Celebration of George Strait Days After Arrest

Jamey Johnson has been announced as one of several performers set to pay tribute to George Strait at the 2024 CMA Awards. His inclusion on the lineup comes just days after he was arrested in Tennessee for Speeding and Drug Possession.

Johnson will join Lainey Wilson, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, and Miranda Lambert in the tribute performance, in honor of Strait’s Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. The award–aptly named after another country legend–is given to artists who have truly gone above and beyond during their career. Strait certainly fits that mold.

Johnson will appear on the award show despite being arrested and awaiting his court appearance next year. Johnson was arrested for possession of marijuana with the intent to sell. For this charge, Johnson faces up to six years in jail or a max fine of $5,000, according to TN.gov. Johnson has yet to comment on his arrest.

George Strait Tribute Performance at the 2024 CMA Awards

Strait will join a long list of country greats after he accepts his Lifetime Achievement Award. Among the list of past honorees are Kenny Rogers, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, and Alan Jackson.

“There have been few other artists as authentically Texas and authentically Country as George Strait, and Country Music fans all over the world have been better for it,” Sarah Trahern, the CMA Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement.

“As a three-time CMA Entertainer of the Year and the most nominated artist of all time, he serves as an inspiration and icon to many of the great, new artists we know today,” Trahern continued. “I am thrilled we are awarding him with this deserving honor.”

Though it’s not yet known exactly which songs of Strait’s will be performed, “Carrying Your Love with Me,” “Amarillo by Morning,” and “All My Ex’s Live in Texas” are suspect to appear throughout the night.

The 58th annual CMA Awards will air live on November 20th on ABC. Learn more about the show, HERE.

