“Definitive” and Fully Sanctioned Fleetwood Mac Documentary in the Works from Apple Original Films

Apple Original Films has announced plans for a fully authorized documentary about Fleetwood Mac. The as-yet untitled movie, described as the “definitive” documentary about the band, will feature Fleetwood Mac’s members sharing the group’s story in their own words.

The documentary will be directed by Frank Marshall, whose previous credits include The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, The Beach Boys, and Arachnophobia.

The film will pick up Fleetwood Mac’s story in 1974, when vocalist Stevie Nicks and singer/guitarist Lindsey Buckingham were welcomed into the band by drummer Mick Fleetwood, bassist John McVie, and singer/keyboardist Christine McVie. The addition of Nicks and Buckingham created what became the group’s best-known lineup.

The movie will profile Fleetwood Mac’s history through the present day. It will feature previously unseen footage, exclusive new interviews, and archival conversations with Christine McVie, who died in 2022 at age 79.

According to a press statement, the documentary “will explore how the band’s trials and tribulations, personal resilience, and musical dexterity combined to create songs that have stood the test of time and are enduring masterpieces.” The film also will look at the high and low points of Fleetwood Mac’s career, while shining a light on each member’s contribution to the group and how the musicians worked together as a unit to create so many memorable songs.

In addition, the movie will examine the issues and conflicts that threatened to break the band apart.

Marshall issued a statement expressing his excitement to be involved in the project.

“I am fascinated by how this incredible story of enormous musical achievement came about,” the director said. “Fleetwood Mac somehow managed to merge their often chaotic and almost operatic personal lives into their own tale in real-time, which then became legend. This will be a film about the music and the people who created it.”

White Horse Pictures CEO Nicholas Ferrall, whose company is co=-producing the documentary, also shared comments about the film.

“Fleetwood Mac are a musical phenomenon, their alchemy almost beyond comprehension, he said. “White Horse is grateful and humbled by the extraordinary opportunity to produce a documentary that dives deep into the talents of each band member individually and the magic that is Fleetwood Mac as a whole.”

Founded as a British blues-rock band in 1967, Fleetwood Mac enjoyed its greatest commercial success after the U.S. musicians Nicks and Buckingham joined the group. The band’s classic lineup released five studio album from 1975 through 1987, including the chart-topping Rumours, Tusk, and Tango in the Night.

Fleetwood Mac underwent a few personnel changes after Buckingham exited the group in 1987, although the quintet got back together in 1997. When Christine McVie retired from the band in 1998, Fleetwood Mac continued on with Fleetwood, John McVie, Nicks, and Buckingham.

Christine returned to Fleetwood Mac in 2014, and the reunion of the classic lineup last until 2018, when Buckingham was fired. The band then added Crowded House frontman Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, and toured in 2018 and 2019.

Fleetwood Mac has been inactive since 2019, and, following Christine McVie’s death in 2022, the band’s future remains unclear.

(Photo by Herbert W. Worthington; Courtesy of Apple)