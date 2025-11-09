“There’s No Speaker Loud Enough for This Song”: Riley Green Performs Jamey Johnson’s 2008 Signature Hit With the Man Himself During Michigan Show

Riley Green has long cited Jamey Johnson among his musical influences. The two have previously written together before, and Green is chomping at the bit to do so again. For the “Don’t Mind If I Do” crooner, having Johnson open for him on his Damn Country Music Tour must feel like a dream come true. The pair even shared a stage during Green’s Thursday (Nov. 6) show in Michigan.

Riley Green has been covering Jamey Johnson’s 2008 hit “In Color” for about as long as he’s been performing. He and Johnson have even teamed up to perform it on several occasions, and they did so again at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“this is the good stuff right here,” commented one TikTok user.

Another fan who attended the show shared footage of the entire arena singing along with Green and Johnson. “There’s no speaker loud enough for this song,” she wrote.

Jamey Johnson Talks “Natural Connection” With Riley Green

Both Alabama natives and Jacksonville State University alums with a passion for golfing, Riley Green and Jamey Johnson’s friendship is a surprise to no one.

“There’s a natural connection with us there,” Johnson said recently. “I was immediately impressed with his writing and singing.”

That’s not all, either. The “High Cost of Living” crooner, 50, also admires his younger counterpart’s wicked sense of humor.

“He can take as much as he dishes out, so that’s why we are always hurling comments at each other,” Johnson said. “Recently, when one of the videos caught some traction, I felt bad about it. You don’t hear him giving me crap. You just hear me messing with him and it’s not a good look, so I had to call and apologize for that!”

You can witness Johnson’s savagery for yourself below. “The only thing that got bigger on you in the past five years is that mouth,” he taunts the 37-year-old CMA Award winner.

“And the forearm,” he added knowingly. “All that time alone.”

