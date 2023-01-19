Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates.

The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America.

The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield, California. There are also shows slated for Tuscan, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Reno, Nevada on March 12. Then the three Lollapalooza performances.

Tickets for the U.S. shows will go on sale Friday (January 20) via Ticketmaster. Presale begins today at 10 a.m. using the code SOUND. Those interested can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

In 2022, the band brought back original bassist Eric Avery for their tour with another legendary band, Smashing Pumpkins. Guitarist Dave Navarro wasn’t along for the ride after a battle with long COVID. Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen filled in on the six-string for that tour. As of now, it’s unclear who will play guitar for the group.

Perry Farrell, the lead singer for the band, has talked about the band recording new music recently.

Check out the band’s tour dates below.

Jane’s Addiction’s 2023 Tour Dates:



03/05 – Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Theater

03/07 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Palladium

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

03/12 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

03/18 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/19 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/25 – São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brazil

Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images