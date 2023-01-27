Josh Klinghoffer to Replace Dave Navarro on Jane’s Addiction 2023 Tour

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers and Pearl Jam guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will temporarily replace Dave Navarro, who has been suffering from prolonged symptoms of COVID-19, on Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming 2023 tour in the U.S. and South America.

“We’d like to address the questions surrounding Dave and the upcoming Jane’s show,” read a statement by the band‘s singer Perry Farrell, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins on their social media pages. “As a band, we are in a great place, writing new music, and the bond is tighter than ever. We all hope Dave can be out playing with us, when he feels healthy and ready.”

The band added, “For the near future, our brother Josh Klinghoffer will jump in for the upcoming shows on the West Coast, South America, and some upcoming international shows, soon to be announced. We want to thank you all for being there with us over these 30-some-odd years. You know we’re going to keep throwing it down for you.”

Earlier in 2022, the band had to cancel a number of dates after Navarro contracted COVID-19. Navarro was also forced to sit out the band’s fall 2022 tour with Smashing Pumpkins and was replaced by Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, to cope with some lasting symptoms of COVID.

The band’s fall 2022 tour was the first time in more than a decade that the band toured with their original bassist Avery, who last played with Jane’s Addiction in the 2000s before parting ways with them again in 2010.

Jane’s Addiction is set to kick off their run of dates in Bakersfield, California on March 5 with additional west coast stops before playing Lollapalooza in Buenos Aires on March 18, Argentina, Santiago, Chile on March 19 and São Paulo, Brazil on March 25.

The band is currently working on a new album for release in 2023, their first release since The Great Escape Artist in 2011.

Jane’s Addiction 2023 US. – South America Tour Dates:

March 05 – Bakersfield, CA – Mechanics Bank Theater

March 07 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

March 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Hollywood Palladium

March 11 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

March 12 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort

March 18 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

March 19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

