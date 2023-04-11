Foo Fighters Announce More 2023 Headlining Dates

Earlier this year, the iconic rock band Foo Fighters released a few new headlining tour dates for the band’s 2023 slate of shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

Well, this week the band has announced many more North American dates for fans to check out.

The forthcoming new live shows mark the first since the tragic death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in 2022. Aside from, of course, the two tribute shows the band put on for Hawkins last fall, which featured many big-name guests.

The band will be supported on many of the upcoming gigs by the Ohio-born rock band The Breeders.

The new shows include stops in Spokane, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, El Passo, and more. Tickets for the show can be purchased HERE or HERE, starting April 14.

Hawkins died on March 2022 in Colombia when the band was on tour. In the wake of his passing, Foo Fighters put on two tribute events, in London and Los Angeles. At the end of last year, the band penned a fan message about the group’s “most difficult and tragic year.”

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life and for the past 27 years, our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together,” the letter read. “A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

Fans can check out the full list of dates below.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

05/30 – Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/08 – Quebec City, QC @ Festival D’ete De Quebec

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/29 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s *

08/11-13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

09/19 – Virgina Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach *

09/21 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

* = w/ The Breeders

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame