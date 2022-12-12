Janet Jackson Announces 2023 North American Tour with Ludacris

Janet Jackson has revealed her 2023 tour of North America. The Together Again Tour will begin in April and continue through June with special guest Ludacris.

The tour is Jackson’s first since 2019 when she played a series of concerts to commemorate the 30th anniversary of her fourth album, Rhythm Nation 1814. Jackson was also scheduled to tour in 2020, but the dates were canceled due to the pandemic.

“You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” said Jackson in a video posted on her social media pages. “You guys have no idea. I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Kicking off on April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Florida, the Together Again tour will run through 22 states before concluding on June 21 in Seattle.

Jackson released her most recent album, Unbreakable, in 2015 and recently reissued a 25th-anniversary edition of her sixth album, The Velvet Rope, in early 2022.

Released in 1997, The Velvet Rope, co-written and produced by Jackson, along with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and explored themes of feminine sexuality from a black woman’s perspective, and mental health, and domestic violence on “Go Deep,” which reached No. 1 on the Dance Club Songs chart, “Together Again,” “I Get Lonely,” “Every Time,” and “Got ‘Til It’s Gone.”

Following the release of her revealing self-titled documentary earlier this year, Jackson recently inducted longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Janet Jackson’s 2023 Together Again Tour Dates:

4-14 Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena *

4-19 Orlando, FL – Amway Center *

4-21 Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena *

4-22 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena *

4-25 Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena *

4-27 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *

4-29 Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum *

4-30 St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center *

5-02 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center *

5-04 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

5-06 Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

5-09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

5-12 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

5-13 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena *

5-14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

5-19 Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

5-20 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

5-23 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage *

5-24 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena *

5-26 Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center *

5-27 Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Chicago *

5-28 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

5-30 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center *

6-02 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion *

6-03 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

6-04 Austin, TX – Moody Center *

6-07 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion *

6-09 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre *

6-10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl *

6-11 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6-16 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

6-20 Portland, OR – Moda Center *

6-21 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena *

* with Ludacris

Photo: Preston Meneses / Courtesy of Sunshine Sachs