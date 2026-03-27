Ludacris Ignites the Crowd at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards With “My Chick Bad,” “Rollout,” “Money Maker,” & More

For nearly three decades, Ludacris has left his mark on the world of hip-hop. Born in Illinois, it didn’t take long before he found himself in Atlanta. That single move changed the course of his future as Ludacris embraced the city’s rich hip-hop culture. With hits like “Stand Up”, “Money Maker”, and “Rollout”, the singer pulled triple duty at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards. But while hosting and being honored, it was his performance that reminded fans exactly why Ludacris remains one of hip-hop’s most electrifying and enduring performers.

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Ahead of the first performance, Ludacris discussed getting the opportunity to host and even perform at the awards. Thrilled for the chance, he admitted, “I have to step it up a notch, you know what I mean? Life’s all about progression and elevation, so this being my second time, I feel good. Got a strong team around me and, I mean, come on now, iHeart family, I started in radio, so this is a full-circle moment.”

With the awards meaning a great deal to Ludacris and his career, the rapper proved, with a single performance, why he deserved the 2026 Landmark Award. And fans agreed, writing, “LFG. Luda is back.” Another fan knew it would be memorable before he hit the first note. “We already know you gon kill it! It’s what you do!”

Ludacris performing is fun to see. The music is all vibes. #iHeartAwards — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) March 27, 2026

Be honest… WE ALL were blasting Move B***h loud at some point… This is a certified classic from Ludacris. #iHeartAwards — Jakejames Lugo (@jakejameslugo) March 27, 2026

[RELATED: 5 Songs Only True Ludacris Fans Know and Love]

Ludacris Never Could Predict The Impression Of His Music

Speaking of the Landmark Award, Ludacris considered himself extremely lucky to have a career that continued for decades. Knowing the passion that many artists pour into a single project, he continued,

“You know, we try our best to make the best music, and you can never predict how much of a lasting impression your music is gonna have on the culture.”

Having the chance to hold the award in his hand, Ludacris didn’t take the moment lightly. “You know, when it’s been over two decades and you’re able to reflect on having a Landmark Award, it kind of forces you to think about that impact, and I’m just extremely grateful and so honored.”

To make it better, Ludacris wasn’t alone. To share the stage with him was his Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. Introducing the rapper, Diesel brought his signature energy and considered himself “Crushing this.”

While the night featured several performances, numerous awards, and a few surprises, Ludacris managed to stand at the center of it all, celebrating a legacy that continues to resonate across generations.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)