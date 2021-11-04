Janis Joplin’s LP ‘Pearl’ to Get Major Vinyl Re-Release

On November 9, famed vocalist Janis Joplin will have her quadruple-platinum 1971 album Pearl re-released as a box set by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, which specializes in high-end reissues, in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Pearl, which came out in 1971, was Joplin’s second and final solo album. The record came out posthumously three months after her death in 1970. Joplin was 27 years old. Among other hit songs on the album is “Me and Bobby McGee” by famed songwriter, Kris Kristofferson.

“Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab is honored to be a part of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Janis Joplin’s landmark recording,” said Jim Davis, president of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. “Our limited-edition, audiophile-grade vinyl box set brings out the explosive dynamics and delicate intricacies of Ms. Joplin’s powerhouse performances, allowing listeners to get closer to the singer’s music, passion, and emotions. Most importantly, this definitive version helps ensure Pearl will forever be regarded as one of the most important rock albums of all time.”

Fans can pre-order the new vinyl boxset here.

According to a statement about the release and its specs, “Commemorating Pearl’s 50th anniversary in collaboration with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment and the estate of Janis Joplin, mastered from the original master tapes, cut at 45RPM, pressed on MoFi SuperVinyl at RTI (Record Technology, Inc.), and strictly limited to 10,000 copies, the iconic audiophile label’s UltraDisc One-Step reissue takes Joplin and the Full Tilt Boogie Band’s astonishing performance to newly transcendent levels.

“Boasting reference-setting fidelity that further magnifies the singer’s passion and producer Paul A. Rothchild’s clear production, this pressing benefits from spaciousness, presence, fullness, detail, dynamics, and openness. MoFi SuperVinyl’s special proprietary compound allows for the creation of cleaner grooves that are indistinguishable from the original lacquer and provides the closest approximation of what the label’s engineers hear in the mastering lab. Instead of utilizing the industry-standard, three-step, lacquer process, Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab’s UltraDisc One-Step (UD1S) uses only one step, bypassing two processes of generational loss, while providing the ultimate in sound quality.”

Photo courtesy Scoop Marketing