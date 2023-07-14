Jason Aldean Releases New Music Video in Preparation of His Highway Desperado Tour

Country music star Jason Aldean will be embarking on his hotly-anticipated Highway Desperado Tour this weekend. To coincide with his tour, which kicks off on July 15, Aldean released a music video for his hit radio single, “Try That In A Small Town.”

The video for the song features Aldean and his band performing in front of a capital building. During the performance, images from riots and chaos that has occurred in the US flash on the screen.

The tour will begin with a concert in Bethel, New York on July 14 and conclude in Tampa, Florida on October 28. The tour will also stop in Portland, Oregon, St. Louis, Missouri, Denver, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Ohio.

Aldean recently discussed his upcoming 11th studio album with Taste of Country Nights, saying“[I] started jumping into the writer’s chair again a little bit, and got a few things on this album that I wrote. Some really cool stuff.” He also told Apple Music “My problem was always and still is — it’s not that I don’t write or can’t write. I’m just a perfectionist. I’m just my own worst critic.”

Check out the scheduled dates for Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour below:

Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 –Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sat Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)