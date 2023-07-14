Jason Aldean Releases New Music Video in Preparation of His Highway Desperado Tour

Country music star Jason Aldean will be embarking on his hotly-anticipated Highway Desperado Tour this weekend. To coincide with his tour, which kicks off on July 15, Aldean released a music video for his hit radio single, “Try That In A Small Town.”
Videos by American Songwriter
The video for the song features Aldean and his band performing in front of a capital building. During the performance, images from riots and chaos that has occurred in the US flash on the screen.
RELATED: Garth Brooks to Headline Inaugural Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff
The tour will begin with a concert in Bethel, New York on July 14 and conclude in Tampa, Florida on October 28. The tour will also stop in Portland, Oregon, St. Louis, Missouri, Denver, Colorado, Louisville, Kentucky, and Columbus, Ohio.
Aldean recently discussed his upcoming 11th studio album with Taste of Country Nights, saying“[I] started jumping into the writer’s chair again a little bit, and got a few things on this album that I wrote. Some really cool stuff.” He also told Apple Music “My problem was always and still is — it’s not that I don’t write or can’t write. I’m just a perfectionist. I’m just my own worst critic.”
Check out the scheduled dates for Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour below:
Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Aug 18 –Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Sat Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
(Photo Credit: Terry Wyatt/WireImage)