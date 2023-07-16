Jason Aldean Suffers Heat Stroke While Performing, Runs Off Stage

Jason Aldean is the latest victim to suffer from heat stroke. Aldean’s concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday night will undergo rescheduling following its halt after the country star suffered a heat stroke.

The renowned singer abruptly left the stage during the early part of the performance of his 2009 hit, “Crazy Town,” and didn’t make his way back on stage. Live Nation, the organization responsible for managing the Xfinity Theatre, confirmed through a representative that Aldean had indeed suffered from heat stroke, rendering him unable to continue with the show.

“Yesterday’s Jason Aldean show will be rescheduled for a future date. We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason,” Xfinity Theatre said via a Facebook post. “A rep has confirmed he is now doing well after experiencing heat stroke during last night’s performance. Please stay tuned to all social media channels for updates as they become available.”

A Twitter video uploaded by a fan shows Aldean singing in the middle of his performance when he abruptly halted and hid his face in his upper arm, with several thinking he was trying to wipe off sweat. He can be seen taking a few steps back, quickly coming back to the mic for a few seconds, and shortly after running off stage to his team.

Aldean has several other shows lined up for his Highway Desperado Tour. The next scheduled stop is tonight (July 16) in Saratoga Springs, New York. The trek continues through October 28, ending in Tampa, Florida.

Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour Dates:

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 –Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sat Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

(Photo Credit: Joseph Llanes) *Green Room PR