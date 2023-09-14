Dillon Carmichael Kicks off Cold Can Holdin’ Tour

Dillon Carmichael, the rising star in the country music scene, is set to embark on his exciting Cold Can Holdin’ Tour this fall.

The 15-date trek kicks off on September 14 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, making stops in Knoxville, Lubbock, Macon, and Birmingham before wrapping on November 22 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Additionally, Carmichael has been making waves on country radio with his latest single, “Drinkin’ Problems,” produced by Jon Pardi and co-written by Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Ray Fulcher, and Erik Dylan. The Country tune finds Carmichael cracking a cold one as he unwinds from the stress of the day.

I’ve been working my ass off all day long

Just to sit in ten-mile traffic on my way home

Between the BS and stress, man, the list goes on and on

And on and on

We all got too much on our plates

There’s only so much we can take ’til it breaks

We all got drinkin’ problems

It’s ’bout that time we get to workin’ on ’em

We’ll be cold can holdin’

Keep that jukebox rollin’

Ordering rounds ’til we think we forgot ’em

Less you got a better way to solve ’em

We’ll keep on drowning our drinkin’ problems

Tickets are on sale now, for more information go HERE. Check out Carmichael’s tour dates below.

Thu., Sep. 14 | Piere’s | Fort Wayne, IN

Fri., Sep. 15 | Black Gold Festival | Hazard, KY –

Sat., Sep. 16 | Isle of Wight County Fair | Windsor, VA

Sun., Sep. 17 | Tennessee Valley Fair | Knoxville, TN*

Fri., Sep. 22 | The Factory in Deep Ellum | Dallas, TX**

Sat., Sep. 23 | Cook’s Garage | Lubbock, TX^

Fri., Oct. 6 | The Cottage | Atlantic Beach, NC

Sat., Oct. 7 | Whiskey Sowers | Mebane, NC

Wed., Oct. 18 | 99.7 The Wolf Stars & Guitars | Memphis, TN

Fri., Oct. 20 | The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom | Macon, GA

Fri., Oct. 27 | Pig Fest | Hendersonville, TN

Tue., Oct. 31 | Iron City | Birmingham, AL

Fri., Nov. 17 | Eddie’s Attic | Decatur, GA

Sat., Nov. 18 | Altamaha River Jam | Jesup, GA

Wed., Nov. 22 | PBR Louisville | Louisville, KY

*With Corey Kent

**Supporting Flatland Calvary

^Supporting Josh Abbott Band

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images