Jason Aldean’s Full Throttle US Tour Wrapping Soon: How to Get Last Minute Tickets

Country superstar Jason Aldean has been putting in work on the road for the better part of a year, with his Full Throttle Tour beginning in the spring of last year and going strong.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aldean extended the tour back in September, adding nine dates to the U.S. leg with support from Nate Smith, Lanie Gardner and Dee Jay Silver. However, February 2026 will see the tour heading down under to Australia and New Zealand, which means those of us stateside are coming up on our last chance to catch the “She’s Country” crooner for a while.

But, luckily for Aldean fans in the South and Midwest, there are still a few dates left, and it’s not too late to snag some last-minute tickets.

Arkansas, Mississippi, Illinois, and Ohio are coming up next—so fans, don’t hesitate. Hire that babysitter, cancel that visit from your in-laws, whatever you’ve got to do—because Jason Aldean is coming to your town, and you don’t want to miss it.

How to Get Tickets to the Jason Aldean Full Throttle Tour 2026

The best way to get last-minute tickets to a show, even a sold-out one, is to look on StubHub. Orders on StubHub are 100% guaranteed through their FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

That means that if you time it right, you can end up with some tickets that are even cheaper than face value.

Check out the dates below and see if Jason Aldean will be stopping near you, and head to StubHub to grab your tickets. You can thank me later.

Jan 15: North Little Rock, AR

Jan 16: Tupelo, MS

Jan 17: Biloxi, MS

Jan 22: Peoria, IL

Jan 23: Columbus, OH

Jan 24: Charleston, WV

Jan 29: University Park, PA

Jan 30: Allentown, PA

Jan 31: Atlantic City, NJ

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

When you purchase through our links, we may get an affiliate commission.