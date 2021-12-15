Kesha Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

On Tuesday (December 14), Grammy Award-winning artist Kesha has announced a string of forthcoming spring tour dates, which begin on March 21 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and run through early April with the singer’s Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride Cruise from Miami to the Bahamas.

“Due to popular demand, I am returning to incite the party and enhance the boogie yet again this coming spring,” Kesha said in a statement. “Secure your tickets to ensure a night full of letting your demons run wild.”

The 34-year-old, Los Angeles-born singer also announced the tour on social media earlier in the day, writing on Instagram, “SURPRISE!!! 👻😻 2022 is going to be it. For all the reasons. Bout damn time. AND I’m taking the party back out on the road!! 🔥🌈 I cannot WAIT to get wild N WEIRD with y’all 🌟🌟 my pre-sale goes onsale at 12PM local time TODAY 💁‍♀️ general onsale is Friday 12/17!! Grab your tix at the link in bio and lets get our butts out!!!”

According to a press release about the upcoming April cruise: “The cruise will include lavish amenities, gag-worthy activities and feature performances by Kesha, K.Flay, The Struts, Betty Who, Big Freedia, Wrabel, Captain Cuts, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Monet X Change, Detox, Roxxxy Andrews, Thorgy Thor and more.”

Kesha, who recently collaborated with pop stars Grandson and Travis Barker on the Grandson track “Drop Dead,” also received a great deal of attention a few years ago for her hit single, “Praying.” Check out both tracks below as you prepare to buy some cruise ship dates!

Tickets for the tour can be found here.

KESHA LIVE SPRING 2022 DATES

3.21 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom

3.22 – Columbus, OH – EXPRESS LIVE!

3.24 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

3.26 – Bethlehem, PA – The Wind Creek Event Center

3.27 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

3.29 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

3.30 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4.01-4.05 – Kesha’s Weird + Wonderful Rainbow Ride Cruise, Miami to Bahamas

Photo courtesy Shore Fire Media