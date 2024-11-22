Jason Aldean’s Wife Torches Billboard After Leaving Husband off List of Best Country Singers

Holding a place in country music for almost three decades, Jason Aldean used his time in the spotlight to produce songs like “Lights Come On” and “She’s Country.” Just last year, he released his latest album with Highway Desperado. While continuing to expand his career in country music, his wife, Brittany, recently spoke out in defense of her husband when Billboard decided to compile a list of best country singers of all time. And shockingly, Aldean was left off that list.

Videos by American Songwriter

Trying to create a list of best country singers of all time is no easy task. Over the decades, there have been countless stars who left their mark on the industry. But that didn’t stop Brittany from sticking up for her husband when Billboard left him out. Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, she insisted, “Remember when I said it’s been a journey standing up for what we believe in??” She continued, “This is a prime example of Jason being left out of things in the industry. [Billboard] your wokeness obviously overrides your ability to give credit where it’s due, and it’s sad.”

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Honors Luke Bryan With a Heartfelt Speech and Cover of “Someone Else Calling You Baby” at ACM Honors]

Brittany Not The Only One Taking Up For Jason Aldean

Over the last few years, both Aldean and Brittany received a great deal of backlash for their beliefs and even supporting former President Donald Trump. But it wasn’t just Brittany who discussed Billboard leaving Aldean off the list. His bass player, Tully Kennedy, also shared a post on Instagram.

Posting a picture of Aldean, Kennedy wrote, “It ain’t always easy standing up for what you believe in 🇺🇸 ..I don’t know whats funnier @billboard .. How ridiculous this makes you look or the fact that you think it would bother us..” He added, “Thx for making that chip on our shoulder just a little bit bigger.. Proud to make this music and be on that stage with ya every night @jasonaldean .. love ya brother”

With both Kennedy and Brittany breaking their silence, Aldean has yet to give a comment about Billboard’s 100 Greatest Country Artists list. But he did comment on Kennedy’s post, only sharing the 100 emoji.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)