Jay-Z Calls Vince Staples “One of the Smartest, Most Creative Rappers”

Revered as one of the best rappers to ever touch a microphone, Jay-Z’s word is almost considered infallible to less seasoned emcees. When speaking on topics regarding hip-hop, his opinions can sometimes be received as absolute truths. But, when he recently showered praise on Vince Staples, the Long Beach native stayed consistent in his level-headed mindset.

Coming off two stellar solo albums, self-titled (2021) and Ramona Park Broke My Heart (2022), Staples has become one of the most consistent and beloved acts in the modern hip-hop landscape. When visiting the Rap Radar podcast for their latest episode released on April 2, host Brian “B.Dot” Miller explained to Staples that Jay-Z feels the same way.

At around the 3:20 mark of the interview, Miller tells Staples about a recent conversation he had with Jay-Z, where the New York legend gave his thoughts on the 29-year-old artist.

“To be honest with you, full disclosure, Jay-Z was the one who told me and put me on to your album,” Miller said. “[He] said it was ‘beautiful.’ And he was like calling you one of the smartest, most creative rappers out there in the game right now.” Watch the clip below.

Instead of blushing or becoming overwhelmed with the stamp of approval from Jay-Z, Staples insisted that he doesn’t make music for compliments. Speaking about how his 2022 LP attracted critics as well as supporters like Hov, Staples doubled down on his philosophy.

“If I’m impartial to if people like it, I’m for sure impartial if you don’t like it,” he said. “I feel like everyone’s entitled to their opinion. Once you put something out into the universe and you selling something, it’s okay for people to say if they like it or don’t like it. That’s not really why I make music. I don’t really care how nobody feel about nothing, to be 100 percent honest. I appreciate them listening and that’s as far as it goes like how people feel.”

It’s nice to see that Staples treats all his listeners as equals. Every opinion about his music from outsiders means the same amount to him, which is nothing at all.

