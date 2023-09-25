Jay-Z Gave Usher Props After Super Bowl Halftime Announcement: “It’s Magic Time”

Shortly after Usher was confirmed to headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024, he received a key a phone call from Jay-Z.

As reported by NME, during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music shortly after news broke over the weekend, Usher discussed the phone call he got from Jay-Z after landing the gig.

“When I got this call… he said, ‘It’s time, it’s magic time. You know, it’s time for you to have that moment,’” Usher told Lowe during the recent interview. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’s like, ‘The Super Bowl.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, you ready? Absolutely.’”

“It was like this was destined to happen,” Usher continued, reflecting on his big moment. “I think that everything that led up to that moment, going to Las Vegas for my residency for the last two years. The legacy, obviously, that is the music, the celebration of entertainment in that place.”

“It’s the City of Lights. You know, it’s always been a place where entertainers go and find love and passion, connection to their fans,” he told Lowe. “So for the Super Bowl to have made its way to Las Vegas while we were in Vegas, having such an amazing two years.”

His performance is the fifth one since Roc Nation, which Jay-Z founded, partnered with the NFL. Past performances under the collaboration included Shakira and Jennifer Lopez in 2020, The Weeknd in 2021, Dr. Dre and a host of other folks — including 50 Cent, Snoop Dogg, and Missy Elliott in 2022, and Rihanna’s 2023 pregnancy surprise.

On joining the ranks of these performers to land a halftime performance, Usher revealed, “I’m really happy that I’m joining that short list of legacy artists from my genre who deserve this moment. And I’m really happy that Jay-Z and also Roc Nation really put thought into making certain that they could bring to the world this kind of experience. It is definitely going to be a moment to remember.”

He’s set to release his new album titled Coming Home the same day as his performance at the Super Bowl. This is his first solo project since 2016’s Hard II Love.

Usher is set to take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Dolby Live at Park MGM