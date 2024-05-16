Watch Bruce Springsteen Send Out a Message to His Fans from a Dublin Pub: “We’re Coming Your Way”

Bruce Springsteen is getting ready to hit the stage with the E Street Band tonight, May 16, at Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium in Cork, Ireland.

The show is the fourth on the Boss’ current European leg, following concerts on May 5 in Cardiff, Wales; May 9 in Belfast, Northern Ireland; and May 12 in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Prior to the Cork concert, Springsteen posted another humorous video message on his social media sites. In the latest clip, Bruce appears in a pub wearing an Irish-style flat cap and a heavy flannel plaid shirt.

Hey, everybody,” Springsteen says as he takes the cap off his head. “We’re in Dublin, but Cork, we’re coming your way. And we plan to rock you … into the ground!” The Boss then chuckles and places the cap back on his head.

As with the other recent video messages from Springsteen, the newest one was shot by his sister, veteran rock photographer Pamela Springsteen.

Fans React to Springsteen’s Message

The New Jersey rocker’s message inspired many fans to post comments on Springsteen’s Instagram page.

“Who ever told Bruce to do this, we thank you,” one fan wrote.

Another shared, “County Cork! My [mom’s] roots! Happy rockin Bruce and co…and we’ll be here in Jersey keeping the boardwalk warm for ya!”

A third fan commented, “Love this hat that seems to come out every Irish leg of his tours.”

After the Cork concert, Springsteen will head back to Dublin with his group for a show at Croke Park on Sunday, May 19.

About Springsteen’s Upcoming Tour Plans

The 2024 European leg of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s world is scheduled through a July 25 show at Wembley Stadium in London. They’ll visit more than a dozen countries along the way.

After the European trek, the Boss and his group will mount a second 2024 U.S. leg in August and September, followed by a Canadian trek that runs from late October to late November. Visit BruceSpringsteen.net to check out his full itinerary.

Tickets for Springsteen’s concerts are available for purchase via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

