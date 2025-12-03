CMA Country Christmas Sparkles as Lauren Daigle & Preservation Hall Jazz Band Perform a Medley of Holiday Classics

With the holiday season all about friends, family, and maybe a few presents, Lauren Daigle received the chance to host the CMA Country Christmas special. While excited for the opportunity, she found herself standing by fellow singer Jordan Davis. Sharing the stage, Daigle dazzled under the spotlight as she helped spread a little Christmas magic. But besides introducing the performers, Daigle was a performer herself. And when needing some help when covering classics like “Jingle Bells” and “Winter Wonderland”, she called on the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

While her fellow host teamed up with Little Big Town to sing “Go Tell It On The Mountain”, Daigle paired with the historic Preservation Hall Jazz Band. First formed in the 1960s by tuba player Allan Jaffe, the band became a pillar in the rich history of New Orleans. Hoping to bring a little soul to the CMA Country Christmas special, neither the jazz band nor Daigle disappointed when singing, “Jingle Bells”, “Winter Wonderland”, and “What Child Is This.”

Lauren Daigle Shares Sneak Peek Of CMA Country Christmas

Finding the perfect balance between the medley and the band, Daigle embraced the Christmas spirit as her voice filled the venue and homes all around the country. As for the fans, they absolutely loved Daigle, writing, “You are beautiful Lauren. You are quite amazing too. God bless you beautiful one.” One fan continued, “You are so talented. You will be in my neck of the woods Friday. Wish I could attend. Praying for a successful show.”

The comments came from fans after Daigle offered a sneak peek of the show. Posting a collage of pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Hosting CMA Country Christmas with my pal Jordan Davis and we’re bringing enough holiday cheer to power Rudolph’s nose.”

Aside from pictures of her on the stage with Davis, Daigle even showed glimpses of her getting ready for the big night. With the band behind her, the stage decorated for Christmas, and magic in the air, Daigle proved why she not only created a career that lasted nearly two decades, but also why she holds two Grammy Awards.

And if you happened to miss Daigle at the CMA Country Christmas special, the event will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

(Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)