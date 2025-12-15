3 Quick Facts About ‘The Voice’ Finalist Jazz McKenzie

Jazz McKenzie journey on The Voice isn’t over yet! The 31-year-old vocal powerhouse has had an incredible run on the NBC competition series as part of Michael Bublé’s team.

Videos by American Songwriter

McKenzie got off to an incredible start when she performed Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It” at her Blind Audition. The showing earned McKenzie a four-chair turn, and she wound up selecting Bublé as her coach.

In the Battle Round, McKenzie bested teammate Trinity during their performance of Jamiroquai’s “Virtual Insanity.” Trinity wound up staying on Team Bublé too, as her coach opted to save her after the Battle.

The Knockout Round saw McKenzie wow during her performance of Smokey Robinson’s “Cruisin’.” After McKenzie’s time on stage, Bublé declared her the winner over Teo Ramdel.

The Playoffs once again presented McKenzie with a chance to show off her skills. She did so by covering Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” prompting Bublé to select her as his team’s finalist.

Ahead of the finale, read on to discover three facts about McKenzie.

She’s Always Loved Music

According to The Birmingham Times, McKenzie began singing as part of her church’s children’s choir. All the while, McKenzie’s mom made music a focus of their home.

“My mom made sure there was music everywhere—in the car, on the way to school, at the store, even at home,” McKenzie told the outlet. “She kept music around me constantly.”

She Didn’t Think Music Could Be Her Full-Time Job

Before her time on The Voice, McKenzie told The Birmingham Times that she considered music “a side job.” That’s all changed now, though.

“This opportunity has replenished me,” she said. “It showed me that when you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready. You never know when God is going to bless you.”

“In the meantime, you have to be a good steward of what He’s given you—protecting your gifts, protecting yourself—because you never know when you’ll need to rise to the occasion. All things are possible,” McKenzie continued. “I’ve had this gift for a while, but I’ve felt unseen, looked over. To be chosen has replenished me thoroughly. It reminded me to be thankful and grateful for what I have.”

She Has Big Plans After The Voice

In an interview with Yellowhammer News, McKenzie revealed what she plans to do if she wins the show.

“For the finale, I’m hopeful that my songs will show who I am as an artist and where I’m headed. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” she said. “… If I win, I plan to keep building momentum, releasing some original music, performing on bigger stages, and using this platform to inspire other artists like myself that all things are possible.”

Photo by Casey Durkin/NBC