Jelly Roll Clears Up “Misunderstanding” Regarding NBA All-Star Weekend Performance, Upset Fans

Jelly Roll has said he “won’t be quick” to perform in corporate-sponsored events after he received online backlash surrounding his Saturday (Feb 17) concert in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans Upset They Waited More Than Two Hours To See Jelly Roll

The GRAMMY nominee performed at the Indiana Convention Center as part of Crossover 2024 during NBA All-Star Weekend. Jelly Roll fans began arriving at the venue when the doors opened at 9 p.m.. local time. Many were apparently under the impression that the artist would take the stage in the next 30 minutes.

Instead, they found themselves waiting two and a half hours before Jelly Roll went onstage at 11:30 p.m.

Jelly Roll Clears the Air and Engages With Fans

The Tennessee native took to social media to address the matter. He explained that his contract stipulated that he had only an hour to perform beginning at 11:30 p.m.

I just wanna clear up any misunderstanding about the Indiana show last night. I wasn’t allowed to go on until 11:30. That’s the way it was set up in the contract and told to only do an hour. I would never leave fans just waiting that late , it was completely out of my control. — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) February 18, 2024

“I wasn’t allowed to go on until 11:30,” CMA’s New Artist of the Year wrote. “That’s the way it was set up in the contract and told to only do an hour. I would never leave fans just waiting that late, it was completely out of my control.”

One user also appeared to take issue with the length of the performance, commenting, “Jelly you also only played for 45 minutes.”

The singer quickly refuted this claim: “I played for 57 mins – for sure – and was mad at myself for coming off those 3 mins early, sometimes when the crowds really good the show goes by quicker than normal – last night was a fun crowd . So we kept the energy flowing.”

I played for 57 mins – for sure – and was mad at myself for coming off those 3 mins early, sometimes when the crowds really good the show goes by quicker than normal – last night was a fun crowd . So we kept the energy flowing — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) February 18, 2024

Several fans came to Jelly Roll’s defense, with one user replying she would have been “thrilled to hear him sing for 30mins.”

Jelly Roll Accuses Fans of “Making a Mountain Out of a Molehill”

Jelly Roll ended the exchange by simply posting, ” I ain’t about to let yall keep making a mountain out of a mole hill.”

I ain’t about to let yall keep making a mountain out of a mole hill. — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) February 18, 2024

This comment garnered mostly positive reception. Fans praised the breakout country star for taking the time to address the issue directly.

“Part of you being down to earth is why your fans love you so much!” one user responded. “Never change.”

Featured image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT