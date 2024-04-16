Watch This Adorable Jelly Roll Encounter With His Littlest Fan

Jelly Roll’s career is on fire. The “Need a Favor” singer cleaned up at the recent iHeartRadio Music Awards and the 2024 CMT Awards. Between the two, he also had fans begging him to join the American Idol judging panel permanently after his recent stint as a mentor. But no matter how big he gets, Jelly Roll always seems to have time for his fans. Watch his precious encounter with a tiny Jelly fan below.

See Jelly Roll’s Dad Instincts Kick In

On Thursday (April 11), the TikTok user cwbagwell posted a video of herself and several other fans running into the GRAMMY nominee by his tour bus in North Augusta, South Carolina.

One of the fans handed off their baby girl to Jelly Roll. What happened next is just as adorable as it sounds.

“Well, hello,” the heavily tatted hitmaker cooed to the baby in his arms. “Hello there!”

“That is so sweet!” exclaimed someone off camera. The nearly 3,000 comments as of Monday (April 15) were in agreement.

“Even babies like Jelly Roll,” one TikTok user wrote.

Another fan commented, “the cutest ever. And she’s staring at him like ITS JELLY ROLL.”

Some fans joked the little girl may have simply been mystified by the “Son of a Sinner” singer’s face tattoos. “she’s wondering who doodled on his face,” another TikTok user wrote.

The rapper turned country star (real name: Jason DeFord) has two children of his own. Daughter Bailee Ann is 15, and son Noah is 7. Bailee lives full-time with Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie Xo, while the “Save Me” singer shares custody of Noah with his mother.

Jelly Roll Reacts to ACM Nominations

Jelly likely hadn’t finished celebrating his three CMT Awards when he learned he was up for his first-ever Academy of Country Music Awards. In an interview with People, the artist called his four nods — single of the year for “Need a Favor,” music event of the year for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, male artist of the year and entertainer of the year — “f***ing unbelievable.”

The 39-year-old Tennessee native is the first artist since Billy Ray Cyrus to land an Entertainer of the Year nod after never having been nominated before.

Featured image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images