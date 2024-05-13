‘American Idol’ Favorite Abi Carter Announces New Single Ahead of Season 22 Finale

American Idol contestant Abi Carter has just announced that she will release a new single on May 17!

The talented singer previewed what’s to come by dropping the song’s title, “This Isn’t Over”, on Instagram today. Fans can pre-save the song before it is released here. Carter has not released any additional information about a potential album or tour after Idol wraps.

The announcement was met with a ton of love from American Idol and Carter fans alike.

“You will win for sure! You are AWESOME! 👏👏👏” gushed one fan in the comments of the announcement on Instagram.

“Will do. I am rooting for you to win idol Abi!!!” said another.

Will Abi Carter Win American Idol?

Carter’s last performance included a beautiful rendition of “Part Of Your World” from The Little Mermaid. The Disney-themed episode on Sunday ended with Carter making it to Top 3. Contestants Will Moseley and Jack Blocker also made it to the Top 3. Unfortunately, fan favorites Emmy Russell and Triston Harper were eliminated from the competition.

At this point, it could be anyone’s game. Carter has definitely been a fan favorite. Moseley has struggled a bit in the competition, and many fans of the show expected him to be eliminated on last night’s episode. Blocker has been getting a ton of love from fans online, and his most recent performances have captured the hearts of viewers with his versatility and stage presence.

The upcoming grand finale will be a three-hour affair featuring a ton of celebrities, including Jon Bon Jovi as a guest mentor, New Kids On The Block, Jason Mraz, Wynonna Judd, Seal, and more.

This season’s Idol finale will kick off on Sunday, May 19 at 8:00 pm ET on ABC.

