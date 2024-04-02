Jelly Roll Sets Internet Ablaze With Lainey Wilson Duet at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Jelly Roll fans have likened his live performances to church revivals. The rapper-turned-country sensation has battled addiction, abandonment, poverty and prison. These struggles have not only made Jelly Roll a stronger person, but an unforgettable performer. That trademark passion was on full display Monday (April 1) at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Jelly Roll Performs Alongside Lainey Wilson

Anticipation had long been building by the time Jelly Roll took the stage at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. That started with the “Need a Favor” singer himself.

“I am SO EXCITED to be performing at this year’s iHeart Radio Music Awards!” Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, wrote on X/Twitter.

Fans shared the artist’s enthusiasm. “Your talent sets the stage ablaze, can’t wait to vibe with your heartfelt beats!” one user commented. “Live Countdown: T-minus to pure joy!”

Another fan added, “This is gonna be so good.”

And it was. Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson put everything they had into their hit duet “Save Me.”

The performance earned a standing ovation from the crowd and love across the internet.

The genre-bending artist found himself up for eight awards, making him the most-nominated country act of the night. However, he wasn’t only recognized for his contributions to country music. Jelly Roll was the lone artist to score nominations in the Best New Artist categories for country, alt and rock, and pop.

Additionally, the “Son of a Sinner” singer tied SZA and 21 Savage for the night’s second-most nominations. The trio trailed only pop supernova Taylor Swift, who was nominated nine times.

What Are the ‘Save Me’ Singer’s Pre-Show Rituals?

For all the passion Jelly Roll displays onstage, his backstage moments are surprisingly low-key. The GRAMMY nominee recently spoke to US Weekly about his pre-show rituals.

“We listen to music, hang out before the show,” he said. “Then… we gather before we take the stage in a circle with the band and entire team and say a prayer and get hyped to go out there and perform.”

Of course, no Jelly Roll ritual would be complete without Bunnie Xo, to whom the artist has been married since 2016. “And a kiss from the wife,” he added.

