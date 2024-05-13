‘The Voice’ Fans React to Season 26 Coaches Lineup Featuring Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and More

The Voice season 25 is coming to an end. The two-part finale will kick off next Monday (May 20). The next day, fans will learn who will be crowned this season’s winner. Today (May 13), however, the show announced next year’s crop of coaches. They’re really shaking things up. It sees two massive stars joining the panel and one fan-favorite coach returning after a season of absence. Fans are already excited for season 26.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Voice showrunners took to social media today to announce next season’s panel of coaches. Dan + Shay, John Legend, and Change the Rapper have all stepped down. Snoop Dogg, Michael Buble, and Gwen Stefani will replace them in season 26.

Many fans flocked to the comments and replies to share their opinions on the upcoming crop of coaches. To say that they are excited is an understatement.

Fans React to The Voice Season 26 Coaches

Some fans were hoping to see Niall Horan return to the coaching panel. Those fans voiced their disappointment. At the same time, some fans were glad to see Dan + Shay departing the show. Overall, though, the comments were full of excitement for the new lineup.

“Michael Buble and Snoop. Ok, this is very interesting,” one fan commented.

“That’s actually a really good variety of musical styles,” another added, “Country, vintage crooning, modern pop, and rap.”

“What’s so hilarious about Snoop is he’ll either have the worst team or somehow win it. There’s no in-between,” another fan said.

“Michael Buble is one of my absolute favorites! Love Gwen! Reba is delightful. Snoop is the coolest. I’m so excited for this,” one fan who will definitely be tuning in tweeted.

“Reba and Snoop!?! I’ll never get over this,” another excited fan shared.

“I’m here for Reba and Gwen but also Reba and Snoop!! They’re definitely gonna have hilarious moments,” another fan tweeted.

This gem of a tweet sums up the fan reaction to the two new additions to The Voice.

Fans clearly missed Stefani and are excited to see her return to The Voice. The tweet below sums up the energy surrounding her return in the comments.

Featured Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive