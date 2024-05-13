Reba McEntire’s Status for ‘The Voice’ Season 26 Revealed Amid New Show Announcement

This is major news for The Voice fans! NBC’s The Voice just announced through their official Instagram account that Reba McEntire will be returning as a judge for the show’s next season!

Videos by American Songwriter

Fans were a bit worried that they wouldn’t see Reba on the next season of the hit music competition show. A few articles were circulating online saying that she was leaving once the current season wrapped. However, in good ol’ Reba fashion, she put the rumors to bed.

“Please do not click on any articles that say I am leaving The Voice,” said Reba in the Instagram post challenging the fake articles. “This is not true.”

Still, with McEntire’s new sitcom “Happy’s Place” being picked up by NBC, the chatter of McEntire’s future as a judge continued to circulate among fans.

However, just a few hours ago, The Voice officially announced that Reba will be returning to the show for its next season as a judge. The official start date for the new season has not been announced quite yet.

Who Will Judge on the Next Season of the Voice?

Along with the announcement of Reba’s return, next season’s new judges have also been announced. John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay will not be returning to the show next season. Instead, the new judges will include pop star Gwen Stefani, crooner Michael Bublé, and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Fans are already freaking out about the announcement on Instagram that went live just a few hours ago.

“Now THAT is going to be an exciting season!!!!” said a fan.

“This is a panel full of incredible artist 🥹🫶🏾” said another.

We can’t wait to see how the dynamics work out when the next season of The Voice drops with Reba and the new gang!

Photo via @Reba on Instagram

