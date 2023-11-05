Jelly Roll Holds Surprise Concert, Toy Drive in Nashville, Calls for Kindness on Social Media

To help make the holidays a little brighter for children, Jelly Roll performed a free concert for hundreds of fans in a Walmart store parking lot on Hamilton Church Road in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday (November 4). Entry to the concert was free for anyone who donated a toy to what the country singer called the “biggest toy drive in Nashville history.”

“I grew up right about three minutes from here in a little area called Percy Priest Lake right here over the way,” said Jelly Roll.

The country singer also invited Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell via Twitter to the toy drive through a post on Twitter. “Someone tell the Mayor [to] come to see us today in Antioch,” wrote Jelly Roll. Mayor O’Connell later posted photos from the toy drive with the caption “Someone did. Thanks for kicking off the biggest toy drive in Nashville history. And for giving back so much and celebrating Antioch.”

Prior to his performance, Jelly Roll shared details of the toy drive concert on his Instagram page. “The biggest toy drive in Nashville history continues,” said Jelly Roll. Buy a toy at a Nashville area Walmart and donate it today through December 15th. … Let’s make this holiday season a special one for the kids.”

The drive comprised eight Walmart locations, including the one in Antioch where Jelly Roll performed, and people from as far as Knoxville drove over to donate and enjoy a free concert.

All donated toys will be distributed by the Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police during the holiday season.

On the day of the tour drive concert, Jelly Roll also shared a message and asked people to show more kindness, on social media and off.

Don’t be mean to strangers on social media – that’s it. That’s the tweet. Just be a good human on and offline 🙏 — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) November 5, 2023

“Don’t be mean to strangers on social media—that’s it,” wrote Jelly Roll. “That’s the tweet. Just be a good human on and offline.”

This year, Jelly Roll has made time in his busy schedule for more charitable events. On June 5, he also participated in Darius Rucker’s 14th Annual Darius and Friends concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Along with Jelly Roll, the three-hour event also featured performances by Rucker, Vince Gill, HARDY, Jake Owen, and Megan Maroney.

Jelly Roll recently picked up five CMA Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Need a Favor,” Musical Event of the Year for “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson, and Music Video of the Year for “Need a Favor.”

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, The CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8 from 7-10 p.m. central on ABC.

