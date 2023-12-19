Jelly Roll Delivers Tractor Trailer Full of Toys to Nashville-Based Charity ‘Last Minute Toy Store’

Back in October, Jelly Roll announced that he was organizing the biggest toy drive in Nashville history. The singer partnered with Hasbro, Coca-Cola, iHeart, and Metro Nashville to make it happen. Over the weekend, the CMA Award-winning artist delivered on his promise with a tractor-trailer full of toys for needy kids.

The toy drive started on October 20 at a Walmart in Franklin, Tennessee. That day, people could bring or buy a new toy in exchange for admittance into a special acoustic performance from Jelly Roll. The singer announced the charity event on social media, saying, “This is just day one of what will be the biggest partnered toy drive in Nashville history. I’m confident that we’re going to do it bigger than it’s ever been done.”

Jelly Roll donated the toys to the Nashville-based charity Last Minute Toy Store. As the name suggests, the LMTS serves families who missed the deadline for other Christmas gift charities. This year, the store full of free toys opened its doors between Friday, December 15 through Sunday, December 17. Thousands of children will now have new toys under the tree on Christmas morning because of this charity.

Local Sheriff Praises Jelly Roll After Massive Donation

Sheriff Daron Hall and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office hosted the Last Minute Toy Store at the DCSO Services Center. Sheriff Hall posted about the country star’s generous donation. “I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility he was once housed,” he wrote. “Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back. Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the Last Minute Toy Store,” he added. Then, he addressed the CMA New Artist of the Year. “You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another post pointed out the size of the donation. “The Last Minute Toy Store needed some gifts for 7,675 kids. Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER and DUNKED it. I didn’t see anything on social media about it. No press. No need. I still want the world to know,” the poster wrote.

