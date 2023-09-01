Jelly Roll Brings Daughter Onstage to Perform “Tears Could Talk”

During a recent show in Alpharetta, Georgia, Jelly Roll brought out his 15-year-old daughter Bailee Ann to sing a song she wrote. Jelly Roll is currently embarking on the Backroad Baptism Tour, which will conclude on October 14 with a show at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa.

“I grew up in Nashville, Tennessee, about two and a half hours up the street from here, and I got family that’s from Newnan, Georgia,” the “Save Me” singer told his audience when his daughter stepped out on the stage. “So it’s very seldom that I get a moment in life where I get to have my family out with me because I’m close enough to home. Tonight my 15-year-old daughter, Ms. Bailee Ann, is with me.”

“Not only have y’all changed my life, you’ve changed her life in ways that we can’t even describe. I can’t thank you enough,” Jelly Roll continued. “And what I’m fixing to ask y’all for is kinda selfish of me, but can we have a daddy and daughter moment on this stage in front of 13,000 friends tonight?”

Jelly Roll then revealed that his daughter wrote the song they were about to perform together when she was 10 years old. “A few years back, Bailee came to me and said that she wanted to do a song, and she told me she wanted to use writing as a means of therapy,” Jelly Roll stated. “She was probably 10 years old, nine years old at the time.

And I said, ‘Well, I’d love for you to write something and if it’s good, we’ll put it on my album.'” Jelly Roll added. “And a few years back we did. This is the song we wrote. She wrote this song, it’s called ‘Tears Could Talk.’” “Tears Could Talk” was featured on Jelly Roll’s 2020 album Beautiful Disaster.

The three-time CMT Award winner has recently declared that he hopes to start an acting career in the future. “I want to act, really bad,” Jelly Roll said while speaking with Audacy. “I know it sounds weird [and] I never thought I would act, but I’ve been really inspired by what Machine Gun Kelly has done with his career the last three years.”

