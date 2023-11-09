Jelly Roll and K. Michelle Perform the Judds’ Classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” to Close the 2023 CMA Awards

Jelly Roll and K. Michelle teamed up for a goosebump-inducing rendition of the Judds’ classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2023 CMA Awards.

Jelly Roll and Wynonna Judd opened the show with “Need a Favor” and later, he and K Michelle closed the show with “Love Can Build a Bridge.” They began their performance on a darkened and smoky stage. The newly-crowned New Artist of the Year took the first verse and chorus before welcoming his duet partner to the stage. Then, like two sides of the same coin, both of their voices embodied the warm yet somber tone of the classic song.

Jelly Roll and K. Michelle sounded heavenly together backed by a choir. However, no one could deny that K. Michelle’s powerful vocals stole the show.

The late Naomi Judd penned “Love Can Build a Bridge” with Paul Overstreet and John Jarvis. It was the second single as well as the title track from the Judds’ sixth and final studio album released in 1990.

Jelly Roll was up for five trophies at the 2023 CMA Awards. He came into tonight nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year as well as New Artist of the Year. Additionally, “Need a Favor” brought the Antioch, Tennessee native nominations for Single of the Year and Music Video of the Year. “Save Me,” his collaboration with Lainey Wilson, brought both artists the nomination for Musical Event of the Year.

Jelly Roll feels like he already won after receiving his nominations. He called the nods, a “win for all the underdogs and forgotten” in a social media post. “These are the moments I hope my people are the most proud of,” he continued. He took his message of hope to a wide audience “without compromise.” And the country music world accepted him with open arms.

