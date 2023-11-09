Jordan Davis Lights Up the 2023 CMA Awards with “Next Thing You Know”

Jordan Davis delivered a moving performance of his hit single “Next Thing You Know” during the 2023 CMA Awards. The country singer/songwriter soaked in the moment while on stage inside Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night (November 8).

Videos by American Songwriter

The venue was illuminated by a sea of cell phone flashlights waving back and forth in the hands of captivated concertgoers. Davis flashed a bright smile as he rolled through the touching story-song, which reflects on the many chapters of a lasting relationship.

It’s been a landmark year for Davis, who was named the Country Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year at the 2023 ASCAP Awards on Monday (November 6). His career has elevated to a new level of success thanks to the release of his stellar sophomore album, Bluebird Days.

[RELATED: Jordan Davis Channels Growth and Honesty Into His Bluebird Days]

“Next Thing You Know” earned Davis three nominations at this year’s CMA Awards. The single earned a spot in the Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year categories. Although Davis didn’t walk away with any trophies from this year’s ceremony, he’s got plenty to celebrate.

The Louisiana native is extending his Damn Good Time Tour into 2024, which will kick off this February. The extensive headlining trek will stop in cities across North America and Europe through the summer. Mitchell Tenpenny and Ashley Cooke will serve as support on select dates.

The 57th annual CMA Awards were held on November 8, 2023, at Bridgestone Arena in downtown Nashville. Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning served as co-hosts for the ceremony, which aired live on ABC. A rebroadcast of the awards will be available to stream beginning tomorrow, November 9, exclusively on Hulu.

A complete list of this year’s nominees and winners can be found HERE.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images