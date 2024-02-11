Watch Lainey Wilson Catch a Silver Bullet from the Chill Train in Her Coors Light Super Bowl Commerical

It has been a wild few months for Lainey Wilson. The Louisiana native ended 2023 by taking home Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. Then, she received two Grammy nominations. Last week, she took home Best Country Album for Bell Bottom Country at the Grammy Awards. Today, she appeared in a Coors Light Super Bowl ad that reintroduced the brand’s iconic Silver Bullet Express.

The Silver Bullet Express has been absent from Coors ads for more than a decade. Now, it’s back with a new name, the Chill Train. Since its first appearance in 2005, the train found countless ways to deliver ice-cold Silver Bullets into the hands of folks who needed to chill. It did so for seven years before the brand shelved the campaign. Now, it’s back with LL Cool J at the controls.

Wilson makes a brief cameo in the commercial. The Chill Train zooms by as she’s in the middle of a photo shoot. Wilson catches a can of Coors Light before the train zips along to its final location. “I think my family’s going to freak out when they see me on a commercial during the Super Bowl,” she told Billboard.

“It was such a dream to be in my first big game ad and just help reintroduce the Coos Light iconic Chill Train to bring a little bit of that chill that everybody needs,” she added. “We need that chill out from time to time.”

Lainey Wilson on Shooting the Super Bowl Commercial

Wilson filmed her cameo in the Paramount Studio in Los Angeles. “I was doing a photoshoot with my old trusty guitar and a horse that Coors Light hooked me up with,” she recalled. “We had some really cool frosted makeup effects and we got to do a lot of fake snow in my hair and eyelashes and stuff,” she added.

“I got to do something that I’ve never done and got to be creative in different kind of way, which is always fun for me,” Wilson said of the experience.

Wilson will also attend the Super Bowl tonight. “I’m excited to see me some Usher,” she said. “I’m excited for the game, too. This is my second year to ever go to the Super Bowl, and any time you get invited to go to the Super Bowl, you go. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m getting to go with some of my favorite friends and other artists. It’s going to be a party.”

