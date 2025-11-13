Jelly Roll Makes Heartbreaking Confession After Australian Tour: “I’m Falling Apart”

Jelly Roll fans seldom have to guess what he’s feeling. Throughout his unprecedented rise in country music, the face-tatted former rapper has remained candid about previous struggles with substance use and incarceration, as well as ongoing battles concerning his mental health. Recently returning home from his first-ever tour in Australia, the “Save Me” crooner, 40, admitted that he is currently grappling with the latter.

During an appearance this week on the No Filter podcast, host Kate Langbroek asked the Grammy nominee how he tackles mental health challenges while on tour.

“Oh, it’s a bad week to ask me,” Jelly Roll bluntly replied. “I’m falling apart. It’s a horrible week. Yeah, I’m doing the worst mentally I’ve done in a long time.”

While thrilled to connect with his Australian fans, the “Need a Favor” singer was having a tough time being so far from his home and family. “Because of the way the tour’s set up in this country with no tour buses, I’m, like, having to be super isolated,” he revealed. “I don’t like it. I’m, like, spending a lot of time in my hotel room by myself just in my head… I don’t like it. Not having fun, man. I want to go home.”

Jelly Roll Cancels First-Ever New Zealand Gig

Perhaps a telltale indicator of Jelly Roll’s struggle came when he bowed out of the final stop along his debut Down Under tour. The “I Am Not Okay” hitmaker announced the cancellation via Instagram just hours before he was set to take the stage Nov. 8 at The Outer Fields at Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I’ve done everything I can,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories “I just can’t shake it. It breaks my heart. I’ve probably missed three shows in the last decade. I pride myself on showing up no matter what. Just couldn’t do it this time. Please forgive me.”

With 2025 winding down, Jelly Roll has just two more shows scheduled before the new year. He is next set to take the stage Saturday, Nov. 15, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City. Hopefully, the CMA Award nominee can set aside some time to decompress and connect with his family.

