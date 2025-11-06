Jelly Roll Says He Was Profiled While on the Road for His Down Under Tour: “I Have Never Been Looked at More Like a Criminal”

Although finding himself at the forefront of country music, Jelly Roll struggled to outrun his past. While only a teenager, the country singer was arrested for aggravated robbery. Deciding to change his life for the better, he now sells out concerts and tours all over the United States. But due to his record, he was often denied entry into other countries. Finally able to go international, Jelly Roll shared how a Louis Vuitton store in Sydney treated him like a criminal.

Taking his tour across the big pond, Jelly Roll found himself in Australia. Thrilled to be sharing his music with fans all over the world, he took some time to explore Sydney. And while loving the atmosphere and people, he suggested he was profiled when wanting to visit a Louis Vuitton store.

Posting a video of his experience on his Instagram Stories, Jelly Roll explained, “Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place.”

While not diving into exactly what happened when inside the store, Jelly Roll noted how it quickly reminded him of the past. “I have never been looked at more like a criminal. Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad — I was an actual criminal this bad.”

Jelly Roll Ending 2025 With One Last Show In Sin City

With Jelly Roll not wanting to wage war with the brand, the country singer simply laughed it off as he prepared for the rest of his Down Under tour. Already performing in Queensland, Perth, and Newcastle, his upcoming concert will take him to Townsville on November 6th.

Just the latest milestone for Jelly Roll, the rising star will make his way back to the United States just in time to ring in the new year. On December 31st, he will take the stage at The Chelsea in Las Vegas. And for those not able to see Jelly Roll in 2025, he has already promoted shows in 2026 with a performance at the Boots In The Park festival in May 2026.

Aside from Jelly Roll, the New Mexico festival will also welcome Post Malone, Koe Wetzel, Cody Jinks, Jessie Murph, and more. The presale event starts on November 6th, with general tickets available the following day.

