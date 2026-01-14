Jelly Roll Gets Real About His Faith, Declares These Two Qualities are “Back In”

Watching his career take off practically overnight after nearly two decades of grit and perseverance, Jelly Roll has consistently credited much of that meteoric rise to his faith. While a face-tatted former felon may seem an unlikely ambassador for Christianity, it’s precisely because of his life’s winding path that his story resonates with so many. Although he previously insisted that he will never release a full-length contemporary Christian album, Jelly (born Jason DeFord) dipped his toe into the genre with “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” his Grammy-nominated collaboration with Christian singer Brandon Lake. And during a recent interview, he explained why he believes that even his secular music is making such an impact.

Jelly Roll Addresses Whether He’ll Ever Give Up “Cussing”

Lake has previously opened up about the unexpected backlash he received from some Christian listeners after choosing to record with Jelly Roll. Regardless, “Hard Fought Hallelujah” was a colossal hit, scoring a Grammy nod for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song. And despite any naysayers, the “Son of a Sinner” crooner, 41, says he is optimistic about the direction that contemporary Christianity is heading.

“I think it’s back in love and empathy… I think popular Christianity is back in the world again,” he mused. “Like, it’s not being preachy on corners and through megaphones. It’s through acts of service, through acts of kindness. Like, Christians are back showing up for people. It feels like we’re talking about Jesus in a really cool way again. We’re not judging people on lifestyle stuff with Jesus anymore.”

Often navigating flak for his appearance and use of profanity in lyrics, Jelly continued, “Like, if Jesus really wants me to quit cussing, y’all—I’m back on my Bible right now. I’m reading again. It’s on my bus… Like, He’ll come to me. If He tugs on my heart to do something else—I tell you what, you couldn’t have told me three or four years ago, this is how I would be talking on a podcast.”

A Clean Slate

Forgiveness is a powerful thing. And while often spoken of as an abstract concept, Jelly Roll received a quite concrete example last month when Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued a full pardon for the “Need a Favor” singer’s previous felony convictions.

The Grammy nominee served time in the past for robbery and drug-related convictions. Speaking to the Associated Press, Lee called Jelly Roll’s story “what you look for and what you hope for” in a clemency case.

The “Save Me” singer has said a pardon would make it easier for him to travel internationally for concert tours and to perform Christian missionary work.

