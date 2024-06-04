Jelly Roll Returns to His High School After 25 Years to Deliver an Inspirational Speech and Great News

Jelly Roll has seen his star rise quickly since the release of his debut country album Whitsitt Chapel. However, he has no desire to be lonely at the top. As a result, he works hard to uplift everyone around him from fans to his fellow artists and beyond. Recently, he went back to his old high school to deliver an inspirational speech and some great news to students at Antioch High School.

Videos by American Songwriter

Over the last two years, Jelly Roll has proven that he has a way with words. His acceptance speeches at awards shows are like fiery and inspirational sermons. At the same time, he has a desire to inspire the youth to do great things. At the very least, he wants to inspire them to avoid making the mistakes that he made on their way to finding their purpose. Those two things came together as he spoke to the students of Antioch High School. Watch the inspirational video below.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson Prove They’re a Dream Team While Accepting the ACM Award for Music Event of the Year]

Jelly Roll Delivers a Passionate Speech at His Alma Mater

Standing in the school’s crowded gym, Jelly Roll addressed the students. “This school changed my life because it’s the first place where I was bold enough to dream. I dreamed that I could do something with music. I believed that I could be a good rapper,” he began. “I’m here to tell you that if you believe in yourself, you can be the best rapper in the world. You can play [in the band] at any college in America. You can pick up any instrument you want to,” he added. He concluded with a promise. “You can do it. I promise you can,” he said as the gathered crowd cheered.

However, that was only the beginning. “Before I go,” he continued. “I want to talk to the band. There’s a big festival every June in Nashville called CMA Fest. I am hosting CMA Fest this year. And as the host, I get to tell my alma mater that your band has been invited to be the opening band of CMA Fest this year,” he concluded to another round of cheers and applause.

Featured Image by Sarah Kerver/Getty Images for iHeartRadio