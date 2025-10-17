Jelly Roll Reveals Ambitious Plan To Help Those Battling Substance Use, Mental Health

Growing up in Antioch, Tennessee, Jason Bradley DeFord was confronted with adversity early on. Around age 14, he began “a 10-year cycle of incarceration” that included stays for robbery and drug possession. Determined to make something of his life, DeFord launched a career in hip-hop, performing under the stage name Jelly Roll. Spending two decades in the industry, Jelly Roll’s big break came in 2023 with his first No. 1 hit on country radio, “Son of a Sinner.” Now easily one of the most recognizable names in the genre, the Grammy nominee was recently able to purchase a 1,000-acre farm in Tennessee with wife Bunnie Xo. Suddenly finding themselves with more room than they’ll ever need, the couple is looking to give back to their community.

Jelly Roll Is Planning a 100-Acre Rehab Center

In a video posted this week to his recently revived YouTube vlog, Jelly Roll took Internet personalities Mike Majlak and Nick Nayersina, along with rapper Big Mike, on a tour of his sprawling Tennessee farm. The “Need a Favor” crooner, 40, revealed that he is hoping to develop a 100-acre rehabilitation campus on his property.

“Where, like, imagine drug addicts like you and like us, poor kids, like we’re just f—ing down, when life was kicking our a–,” he said. “And now, think about the resources that we have, that could have helped us so much in those moments.”

Jelly explained that he has plans for a traditional 28-day, 12-step style program. “But then we’ll have intensive programs as well for therapy and mental health,” he said.

The “Save Me” singer has spoken of his belief in the healing powers of music, and countless fans have confirmed that theory regarding his own music. But Jelly Roll clearly isn’t content to let his work stop there.

“This man was the right man to make famous,” wrote one TikTok user.

“Go Show ‘Em Jesus”

Jelly Roll’s latest project is yet another example of his “show, don’t tell” approach to faith. The “I Am Not Okay” singer reiterated this message in a stirring speech at this year’s GMA Dove Awards ceremony, where he picked up the Song of the Year trophy for the Brandon Lake collab “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

“The world is hearing about Jesus like they haven’t in decades right now,” Jelly said. “There is a revival happening in the United States where you can’t go on a corner and not hear about Jesus right now.”

He continued, “They’ve heard of Jesus, now go show ’em Jesus. Go feed the poor, go visit the ones in jail, go show ’em who Jesus was. We’re done talking. It’s time to show.”

Featured image by Cory Knowlton/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images