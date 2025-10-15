Christian Artist Confirms He and Jelly Roll Are “Good” Following Dove Awards Moment

Throughout his career in Christian music, Forrest Frank found himself at the forefront of the genre when named New Artist of the Year at the Gospel Music Association’s 2024 Dove Awards. With hits like “UP!” and “Good Day”, the Christian singer continued to expand his stardom. But recently, Frank took a different approach to awards. Even with the singer nearly snagging a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album thanks to Child of God, Frank announced he was no longer taking part in the award shows after being “convicted.” While a noble gesture, country star Jelly Roll appeared somewhat confused.

The entire ordeal between Jelly Roll and Frank started when the Christian singer shared a video on Instagram. Discussing his faith, he explained, “I feel a conviction to go even a step further and say, ‘I don’t know if I even want to step on the stage; I don’t know if I want to step in the room.’ I have decided to take a stance of non-participation. I will not be attending the Doves or the Grammys.”

Although thrilled to be recognized by the Dove Awards, Frank looked at salvation being the only trophy that mattered. “I hope to be an example to the youth that the trophy is our salvation. The trophy is that my name is listed in the book of life, and I get to have eternal life. What good is a piece of metal going to do compared to that?”

Jelly Roll Wonders About The Millions Forrest Frank Made “From Jesus”

While Frank received a great deal of support for his stance, Jelly Roll commented, trying to make sense of the decision. “Won’t receive trophy for something from Jesus for Jesus but will take the profits from something from Jesus for Jesus. Maybe I’m missing something here lol.” He continued, “This is an interesting take – I dig it. How do you think this compares as profiting from the same music. I love that you said ‘I don’t want to get a trophy for something that’s from Jesus for Jesus,’ which is awesome – but also make MILLIONS of dollars doing that same thing that is From Jesus for Jesus.”

Not taking offense to the comment, Frank found it to be the start of an open conversation. And apparently, the singer got a chance to speak with Jelly Roll. As outlets like Fox News and People covering the story, Frank promised, “We serve a God of unity & forgiveness. His name is Jesus. Jelly Roll & I got to hop on the phone recently and we are GOOD. Actually, in my head we were never not good.”

With Frank letting his faith dictate his path forward, he asked his fans to always be open to conversation. “I love these questions & I don’t think we should ever shy away from them as believers.”

In the end, both artists proved that even tough questions can lead to stronger faith and friendship.

