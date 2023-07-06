Jelly Roll Reveals He Hates The Majority of His Tattoos

Jelly Roll has traversed a remarkable journey from playing classic rock covers in bars to becoming a prominent figure in the music industry. With 15 Hip-Hop albums under his belt and three CMT Awards recognizing his impact in the Country genre, the 38-year-old artist is now venturing into the Rock space, manifesting his desire to explore new musical territories.

Fans who have been with Jelly Roll since his debut studio album, “Captain Strange,” released in 2010, have witnessed his artistic evolution firsthand. However, it was in 2022 that he truly captured widespread attention.

In an era where many aspiring artists focus primarily on social media and streaming platforms, hoping for instant success, Jelly Roll, known legally as Jason DeFord, placed his trust in the enduring power of FM radio. By utilizing this traditional medium, he propelled his career and reached fans across various genres, showcasing his music to a diverse audience.

Beyond the charts, Jelly Roll’s success has translated into remarkable ticket sales for his live shows. In just 15 months, he experienced substantial growth, going from struggling to sell out an 800-seat club in Buffalo, NY, to headlining a sold-out show at an amphitheater with a capacity of 18,000.

While Jelly Roll sets his sights on ambitious career goals and dreams, he remains grounded, never forgetting the memories of his challenging youth. His past struggles with addiction and the legal system have been openly shared with his fans from the very beginning. Jelly Roll has consistently used his platform to inspire and educate others, drawing from his own experiences. His latest album, “Whitsitt Chapel,” and the accompanying Hulu documentary, “Save Me,” currently available for streaming, serve as his most recent endeavors in spreading awareness and offering guidance. Through his music and storytelling, Jelly Roll continues to inspire hope and provide valuable insights to his audience.

“[The documentary] is the most intimate, personal thing I could have showed the world,” he revealed through a press release. “It’s my daughter, my wife, my real life, my struggles, my mother, my family… They were with me for hours and hours, thousands of hours.”

While the documentary highlighted Jelly’s compassionate nature and addressed important real-world topics, it also showcased his vibrant personality and contagious laughter. One of the most endearing qualities about him is his ability to maintain a humble demeanor and never take himself too seriously. However, the singer did admit to having a few regrets in life, including nearly 96 percent of his tattoos. Despite this, Jelly’s genuine charm and down-to-earth attitude continue to win over fans worldwide.

Regardless of personal opinions, Jelly Roll’s tattoos have become an integral part of his image, solidifying his unique identity. These tattoos have made a lasting impression on his fans and have become synonymous with his persona. In fact, Jelly Roll aspires to bring his distinctive image to the big screen, nurturing dreams of expanding his presence in the world of cinema.

“Oh, 96% of ’em,” he stated when asked if he regretted one. “I’ve got more tattoo regrets than, ’Oh, I’m glad I got this.’”

“How you think when you’re 16 years old and how you think when you’re 36 are so dramatically far apart from each other. It’s embarrassing… I’ve got a Gerber baby smoking a joint on my arm. I don’t know who authorized this in my life, or who was around me at this moment, but I hate them.”

Jelly Roll has become a compelling figure to watch as he ventures into his next endeavor, demonstrating the strength of ambition, unwavering determination, and a positive mindset. As he continues to make his mark on the world, all eyes are on him, placing bets on the extraordinary journey he will undertake next. Through his remarkable journey, Jelly Roll serves as a shining example of how big dreams, tenacity, and a positive attitude can lead to remarkable achievements.

(Photo Credit: Rick Kern/Getty Images for CMT)